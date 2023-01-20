Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.6 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

