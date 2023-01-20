Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target Raised to €7.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.90 ($5.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

