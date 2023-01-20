Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

