PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

