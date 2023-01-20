Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after buying an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after buying an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.