Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

