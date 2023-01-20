Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 5,966 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Tesla by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

