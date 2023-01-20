Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.