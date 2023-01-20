Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CRH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.6 %

About CRH

Shares of CRH opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.