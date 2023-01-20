Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,021 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.01 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

