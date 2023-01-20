Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,118,000 after buying an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $158.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

