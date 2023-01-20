Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

