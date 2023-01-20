Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $19.30 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

