Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

NYSE RMD opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

