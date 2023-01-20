Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.67. The company has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

