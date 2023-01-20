Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

