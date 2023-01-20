PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $179.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

