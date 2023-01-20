Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.35. 765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 411,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.35%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

