Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.27. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.55.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

