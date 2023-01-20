PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $133.01 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $190.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

