Peter Southby Buys 8 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($22.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($182.55).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($183.53).

On Tuesday, November 15th, Peter Southby acquired 27 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($22.94) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($619.40).

EMIS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,872 ($22.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,254.55. EMIS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

