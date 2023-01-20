Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEYUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
