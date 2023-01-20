Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSX opened at $104.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
