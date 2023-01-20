Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $118.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.27.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $104.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

