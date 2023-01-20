Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

