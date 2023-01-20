Phraction Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phraction Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average is $302.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

