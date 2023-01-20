Piper Sandler Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $16.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Upstart stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $577,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

