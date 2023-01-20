Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.61. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

