Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $344.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.98. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $502.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

