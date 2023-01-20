PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PREKF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.