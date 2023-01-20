Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Principal Financial Group worth $64,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

