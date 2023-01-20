ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 96,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,727,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

