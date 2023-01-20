Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BGAOY. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

