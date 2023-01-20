Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

