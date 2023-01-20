PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
NYSE PHM opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
