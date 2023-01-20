PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE PHM opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

