Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Puma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.67 on Friday. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

