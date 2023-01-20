Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

