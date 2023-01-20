Raymond James Cuts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

