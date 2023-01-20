Raymond James Trims Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Target Price to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTL. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

MTL stock opened at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

