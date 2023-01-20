Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 529,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on RETA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 510.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

