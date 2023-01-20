Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,400 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($90.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.86). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

