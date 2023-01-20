Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 7,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,050 ($86.03) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,800 ($95.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.72) to GBX 7,500 ($91.52) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,850.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

