Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sanjiv Patel Sells 28,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $282,520.00.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.20 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,093,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

