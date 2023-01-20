Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 673,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,408,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.23.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

