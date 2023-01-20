Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $357,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $357,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shaler Alias purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 18.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 470,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth $525,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth $353,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $8.68 on Friday. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Repay had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

