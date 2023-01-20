Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.