Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.59.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 148,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

