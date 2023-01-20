Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RIO opened at $77.32 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
