Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $80.91.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

