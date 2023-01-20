Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

